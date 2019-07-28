Kidnapped Oyo CMD’s son, two others freed

Related News

A son of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, Oladipupo Sule, has regained freedom from his abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Kayode Sule and two other staff of the hospital were abducted at Ogumakin area in Ogun State along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday night.

They were returning from a Lagos where they had gone to make medical purchases for the hospital.

The kidnappers abandoned the Toyota Sienna car in which the victims were travelling at the scene of their abduction on Tuesday.

The CMD who confirmed the abduction on Tuesday said he was distressed by the incident.

“My son and two others went to Lagos to buy drugs for the hospital and were on their way back from the trip when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

“The driver said one of the kidnappers communicated in English and others were speaking in Hausa or Fulani language. They are yet to talk to me for us to know what their real identities and intentions.”

PREMIUM TIMES, however, gathered on Saturday that the trio had been released by their abductors.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were released Friday night by their captors who they said were about 15 in number.

A staff of the hospital who asked not to be named told journalists on Saturday in Ibadan that the trio had been released.

He said Kayode who sustained a gunshot injury on the leg was being given medical attention.

It could not be ascertained whether the N50 million ransom earlier demanded by the kidnappers were paid before they were released.

A police source in Oyo State said the scene where the captives were taken was not within the jurisdiction of the state police command.

The staff were jubilant and giving glory to God for sparing the lives of the staff of their colleagues when journalists visited the hospital on Saturday.

However, the CMD was not available to give his reaction on Saturday.

A staff nurse in the hospital told journalists that the CMD and other staff had been instructed by security operatives not to speak on the matter for security reasons.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contracted, declined comment.

Mr Fadeyi said, “Just like I said, the incident happened in Ogun State and the PPRO Ogun will be in the best position to answer the question.”