Unilag post UTME screening holds August 1 to 21

The University of Lagos has fixed August 1 to August 21 for application for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening into all courses/programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, on Saturday.

According to the university, only candidates who made the institution their first choice in the 2019 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening upon payment of screening fee of N2,000.

“Candidates who will not be 16 years old by October 31 are not eligible and need not apply.

“In the same vein, candidates who do not participate in the UTME screening will not be considered for placement,” it said.

According to the institution, the post UTME aptitude test will hold from August 26 to August 30.

It added that qualified candidates must possess five credits passes at one sitting in relevant ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

It also said that former students of the institution whose admissions were withdrawn for poor academic performance or absence could reapply on the condition that the new admission should be for a new programme/course.

The university added that any student expelled from the university would not be offered fresh admission.

It urged eligible candidates to log in to the university,s website, www.unilag.edu.ng, click on admission and follow the registration procedure.

“Candidates are to log in with their post UTME number as user name and the surname in lower cases, as password, and then continue with the procedure to generate their post UTME examination pass,” it said.

The university urged candidates to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.

It said that it had zero tolerance for drug abuse, warning that any student found wanting would lose his/her studentship. (NAN)