Guarantor allegedly commits suicide after borrower flees with loan

A 41-year-old woman, Shakirat Rasheed, on Friday, committed suicide in Apete, Ibadan after the friend she stood as surety for fled with the loan collected, the police have said.

Apete, a surbub of Ibadan, is a density populated area in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ms Rasheed reportedly hung herself after her friend failed to repay a loan from a microfinance bank.

It was gathered that Ms Rasheed stood as a guarantor for her friend who obtained a loan from a micro-finance bank at Awotan area, but the friend fled without paying back.

Police wade in

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Apete police station led detectives to the scene of the incident on Friday.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, confirmed the report to journalists on Friday.

He said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, also gave additional information on Saturday.

Mr Fadeyi said efforts are being intensified to get more details about the victim’s death.

“This was based on the report that she committed suicide for being unable to pay LAPO debt. More efforts intensified to get more details please.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier did an exclusive report on the unethical and inhumane tactics employed by some microfinance banks to recover loans from borrowers.