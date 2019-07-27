Guarantor allegedly commits suicide after borrower flees with loan

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A 41-year-old woman, Shakirat Rasheed, on Friday, committed suicide in Apete, Ibadan after the friend she stood as surety for fled with the loan collected, the police have said.

Apete, a surbub of Ibadan, is a density populated area in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ms Rasheed reportedly hung herself after her friend failed to repay a loan from a microfinance bank.

It was gathered that Ms Rasheed stood as a guarantor for her friend who obtained a loan from a micro-finance bank at Awotan area, but the friend fled without paying back.

Police wade in

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Apete police station led detectives to the scene of the incident on Friday.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, confirmed the report to journalists on Friday.

He said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, also gave additional information on Saturday.

Mr Fadeyi said efforts are being intensified to get more details about the victim’s death.

“This was based on the report that she committed suicide for being unable to pay LAPO debt. More efforts intensified to get more details please.”

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

PREMIUM TIMES earlier did an exclusive report on the unethical and inhumane tactics employed by some microfinance banks to recover loans from borrowers.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.