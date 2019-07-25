Senator appoints 46 aides

Nicholas Tofowomo [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
The senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, has appointed 46 non-statutory aides who will help him discharge his duties.

Mr Tofowomo made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola on Thursday in Okitipupa.

According to him, the appointments cut across the six local government areas of his constituency, namely Okitipupa, Ilaje, Odigbo, Irele, Ese-Odo and Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aides would function as constituency secretary, personal assistants, special assistants, special advisers, media assistants among others.

“Tofowomo has appointed 46 individuals as non-statutory aides in various categories that cut across the six LGAs of his constituency.

“The appointments are made in order to create employment for indigenes as part of his campaign promises and 40 per cent of his salaries have been dedicated to this.

“The least paid among the appointees will earn a salary better than the take-home of a newly employed level nine officer in the state civil service,” he said.

The senator also promised not to renege on all his campaign promises.

He said the appointments would be effective as from August 1.

(NAN)

