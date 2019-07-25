Fayemi makes seven-year-old Ekiti ‘governor’ for a day

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, symbolically stepped down for a seven-year-old boy, Daniel Olutope, from St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, to become the governor for a day.

According to the Ekiti State Government official website, fate brought Mr Fayemi and the boy together on May 7, when the governor had lunch with pupils of St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti.

During the visit, Daniel chatted so intelligently that the governor asked if he could be his friend and possibly visit him at home. Daniel agreed and promised that his mother will bring him on a visit.

However, Oluwatoyin Adaramodu, Daniel’s mum, did not believe her son when he got home and told his mum that his new friend, Mr Fayemi, invited him to visit.

A few months after the meeting, Mr Fayemi instructed his aides to re-visit Daniel’s school and bring him to his office.

Daniel was accompanied by his mother, Mrs Olutope, and his teacher, Dupe Adeosun, to the governor’s office in Ado Ekiti for what turned into an opportunity for young Daniel to briefly act as governor.

“Do you remember me, the man who lives on top of the hill?”Mr Fayemi asked Daniel on arrival to which his young friend responded, “yes”. The governor then led Daniel to his desk and lifted him into his chair, pulled him to his desk and shook his hand “Your Excellency, Sir”, Mr Fayemi fondly addressed him.

He asked if Daniel would love to a governor when he grows up and Daniel agreed. The governor, therefore, encouraged him to work hard at his studies so his dream can come true.

Daniel’s mother, Mrs Olutope, said the visit was surreal to her and she was elated to see her son sitting on the governor’s chair, a sign that her child could be governor in future. She prayed for the governor’s success and thanked him for his kindness to her son.

Daniel’s teacher, Mrs Adeosun, commended the governor for inviting her alongside the boy; stating that such gesture would not only encourage other teachers but also raise hope in pupils that they too could become great in future.

Mr Fayemi has since been making necessary interventions to ensure that public schools have adequate funding, competitive physical structures, and functional teaching equipment, as well as the right nutrition programme that supports the education of the young ones.