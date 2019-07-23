Osinbajo, Osun monarchs meet over insecurity

Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Osogbo had a closed door meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state.

The meeting was part of his engagements toward finding solutions to the country’s security challenges.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, Osun state.

Present at the meeting were: the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Omowonuola Oyesosin, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Oyetunji.

Other monarchs included; the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Orangun of Ila, Wahab Oyedotun and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Gabriel Aromolaran among others.

Also present at the meeting were: Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, other state functionaries and service commanders.

NAN recalls that Osinbajo had earlier held similar meetings with the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Sikiru Adetona in Ogun State.

The Vice President had told journalists that the consultations with traditional rulers was on the instruction of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

(NAN)

