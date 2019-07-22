Insecurity: South West governors meet, promise overhaul of security architecture

Related News

Governors of Southwestern states on Monday met in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to discuss the security situation in the region.

The recent kidnappings and killings spurred the governors into action, one of which was the killing of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the national leader of Afenifere.

The governors’ meeting was a follow up to the security summit held last month in Ibadan, under the supervision of the Development Agenda of Western Nigeria (DAWN), with the mandate to draw up new strategies to curtail the rising security situation in the country.

The governors after the summit had set up a technical committee to develop a security blueprint with would form the basis for action by the respective states.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the governors of the south-west, said the meeting took far-reaching decisions that would transform approaches to security within the region.

Although he did not disclose the details of the meeting, he said the region would witness a total overhaul of its security architecture.

“You are all aware that we held security summit in Ibadan, you are probably in the know of the first day of the summit, but subsequently as you are aware, we have the technical committee,” he said.

“We have received the reports of the technical committee and the governors of all the states in Western Nigeria have now discussed the technical committee report and we are set to take immediate action on the very key areas recommended to the governors.”

Mr Akeredolu said from the month of August “our security architecture would have changed. from what we have now.”

He noted that the DAWN commission would to do some more work on the project and thereafter the states would follow it up with an implementation for the security of lives and properties in Western Nigeria.

Advertisement

When asked to provide details of the recommendation as it affects violence by armed herdsmen, he said it would not be appropriate as the matters were meant to be kept from the public until it was time to implement.

“It is not something we can make open now, we want the people that are concerned to only just wake up to see the action,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“There is no way we can be here to discuss security, we will take steps. And we are assuring our people that we are prepared, and we will deal ruthlessly with anybody within our space to commit any criminal act.

“But the details of what we want to do cannot be discussed in the open,” the governor said.