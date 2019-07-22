Fasoranti’s daughter, Funke Olakunrin, buried

Related News

Funke Olakunrin, the slain daughter of the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, was on Monday buried in Akure, the Ondo State capital, amid calls on the federal and state governments to address insecurity.

Mrs Olakunrin was felled by bullets from yet to be identified gunmen at Kajola, along the Ore-Shagamu expressway.

Her funeral service, which held at the St. David’s Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, was well attended by highly-placed personalities and politicians in the state and outside.

Presenting the funeral sermon, the Bishop of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simoen Borokini, bemoaned insecurity in the country, noting that there was an urgent need for governments at all levels to protect the lives of citizens.

He said death was the destiny of all humans but the death of Mrs Olakunrin was a great loss to the Akure community and Nigeria.

“Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? It is very unfortunate. Millions of people in the land are wounded and needed healing. It is when the governments do the needful that we can be healed,” said the bishop.

“The government should do more for the security of the people. You take a risk in your house and you take a bigger risk when you take a step outside your house.

“Nobody is happy and nobody is safe in this country, our leader should do something on the issue of insecurity.”

While consoling the family of the deceased, the bishop said only God could comfort and wipe away their tears.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who attended the funeral, told journalists after the service that the federal government should do more on the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Advertisement

”We have been consistently calling on this government, the Buhari government, to do more on security,” he said.

“I will not shy away from saying that. By God’s grace the perpetrators will be identified, no hiding, no pretending and by God’s grace, they would be brought to justice.”