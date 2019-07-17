Police arrest four over murder of Ogun couple

The police in Ogun State have arrested four suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a couple in Shagamu area of the State.

James Olaosebikan, 72, and Esther Olaosebikan, 68, were murdered by unknown assailants on June 30 in their house situated at KM 54 Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Shagamu.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday. He said a son of the deceased, Joseph Olaosebikan, reported to the Shagamu police station said the assailants accessed the house through the ceiling and macheted his parents to death.

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, gave a marching order to the DPO Shagamu Division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the police investigated the case and on July 12 arrested three suspects, namely: Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed to being a robbery gang and that one of their member who is now at large invited them for the purpose of robbing the deceased as well as a nearby shop. But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence they matcheted them to death.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case for proper investigation, and also to apprehend the fleeing member of the gang.

