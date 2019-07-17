Akeredolu appoints 27 new Permanent Secretaries, 3 Tutors-General

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday approved the appointment of 27 new Permanent Secretaries and three Tutors-General in the state civil service.

A statement by Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Akure said the appointment was to encourage and reward hard-working public service workers in the state.

Mr Ajiboye said the permanent secretaries were for the state public service and local government service, while the Tutors-General were for the teaching service.

“Governor Akeredolu while congratulating the newly-promoted Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General, urges them to see their new positions as a challenge to do more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state,” he said.

The permanent secretaries for civil service include Jenyo Ajomole, Tope Kolawole, Kayode Ogundele, Akpoebi Iwabi, Frederick Oladiran, Mrs Bunmi Omotola, Boluwaduro Sanni, Segun Odusanya, Sunday Lebi, Victor Olajorin, Bayo Philip and Tokunbo Ayejoto.

Others are Johnson Olayeye, Olufemi Aladenola, Dr Dipo Durojaye, Dr Arinola Akinsete, Oluwemimo Ogunsanmi, Olabode Yusuf, Ajibola Ogidan, Alex Alake, Lanke Olamisegbe, Joshua Folayemi, Mrs Bola Akinyanmi and Prince Ajibade Ogunoye.

The permanent secretaries for local government service are Babatunde Monehin, Kehinde Ige and Bunmi Eniayewu; while the Tutors-General are Olabode Ariyo, Akinboboye Akinnusi and A. V. Adeuga.

(NAN)

