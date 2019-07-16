Again, Sanwo-Olu declares free passage for motorists at Lekki axis

Related News

Barely five days after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu removed toll fees for motorists going and coming out of the Lekki axis, the governor has again approved the opening of Lekki and Ikoyi toll gates during peak hours on Wednesday.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said it is in furtherance of the Lagos State Government’s real-time traffic simulation survey being carried out with the aim of reducing traffic congestion around the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi axis.

According to the statement, the toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the morning, and also at the peak period in the evening (4:30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m).

“The Lagos State governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared toll free for all motorists going and coming out of Lekki axis during rush hours tomorrow, Wednesday 17th of July 2019 to allow the State’s consultants complete the traffic simulation survey that was started a couple of weeks ago.

The toll-free hours, Mr Sanwo-Olu said, is to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axis, which is part of the initiatives the government is bringing to diffuse vehicular gridlock in major Business Districts in the State.

According to the governor, the cost of the toll fees for the study period will be borne by the government.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state was undertaking a traffic study with a group of experts to know where the traffic would go when the tollgates are left open for steady movement.

“It is only when we do this activity at the peak hour that we will be able to understand how to deal with congestion in these places.”

The governor said the undertaking was necessary for the government to take actions that would lead to the reduction of traffic on the axes by 50 per cent. The resultant effect, he said, would lead to decrease in travel time and improved productivity.

“We are restating our commitment to bringing about a quick journey time through our traffic solution. The way we want to do it is to have an online real-time study of what the issues are. We are going to analyse the dimension of observed challenges and discuss next steps of solution we are bringing,” the Governor said.