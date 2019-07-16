Pregnant woman killed, eight severely burnt in Ibadan road accident

FRSC officials
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials

middle-aged pregnant woman was on Tuesday afternoon burnt to death after a commercial bus in which she was riding somersaulted and burst into flames at Omi-Adio on the Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that eight other persons were trapped in the Toyota Liteace commercial bus which was taking passengers from Apata to Omi Adio on the one-lane expressway.

According to a witness, the driver lost control after the shaft of the vehicle pulled off, forcing the bus somersaulted several times.

The source said that the passengers numbering 10 were still trapped in the wreckage when it went up in flames.

He added that as sympathisers struggled to rescue the victims, the pregnant woman, who sat in the front seat, became unconscious and was caught by the fire with the other passengers in the bus.

Officers from the Apata Ibadan unit of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and from the traffic section of the Omi Adio Divisional Police Station assisted in recovering the victims from the ditch where the bus had plunged.

It was gathered that the injured with burns were taken to Alaafia Hospital, Apata where they are receiving treatment.

The corpse of the pregnant woman was deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue, Ring Road, Ibadan.

A police officer from Omi Adio Police Station attributed the accident to speeding and poor maintenance culture among commercial vehicle operators.

FRSC Unit Commander for Apata Unit, Honey Ogundayo, confirmed the incident.

Mrs Ogundayo, an Assistant Corps Commander, said four of the victims were rescued by the FRSC officials.

“When we got the call, we went to the scene immediately. We were able to rescue four people. We also placed a call to the fire service but unfortunately, we lost the pregnant woman.

“We rushed the other people who were injured to the hospitals. Some of them are in the Alaafia Hospital. The man who was identified as the driver was also rushed to the hospital.

“We tried our best to rescue the victims,” Mrs Ogundayo said.

