Court remands bricklayer for allegedly raping wife’s 14-year-old sister

Lagos High court
A Court used to illustrate the story

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 38-year-old bricklayer, Kehinde David, who allegedly raped his wife’s 14-year-old sister, be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until August 7 for mention.

The prosecution counsel, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 6 at his residence,

He said that the defendant beat up the minor and raped her.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

(NAN)

