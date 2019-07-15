Ooni of Ife speaks on killings in South West

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has stated the need for South-West geopolitical zone to be united to defend itself against rampant killings.

He made this known on Sunday at Kota Ekiti in the Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State during the thanksgiving ceremony organised in honour of a member representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives, Femi Bamisile.

“I call on all the people of Yoruba race at this time to be united. The time has come to end these killings. These killings must end. Enough is enough,” he said.

The traditional ruler, who said Yoruba people could no longer fold their hands and allow their people to be slaughtered, urged them to be united at this time and protect their territory.

This is coming days after the killing of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter, Funke Olakunrin, at Ore expressway en route to Lagos.

Also, in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the monarch expressed dissatisfaction about the security state of the country.

“Securing lives and properties of Nigerians is the primary responsibility of the government. What is happening to us in Yoruba land at the moment, if not urgently curtailed by the government, may force our people to come with a communal security approach, which may not augur well for the unity of this country we have always laboured for,” the statement read.

“This is a disgusting payback to a man like Pa Fasoranti who has lived his life for the stability of this country. It is a height of terrorism which is highly condemnable regardless of the tribes involved, no one deserves to be killed.

“It is sad to realize that Nigeria that used to be safe and conducive for all forms of legitimate activities has been reduced to an insecure entity where innocent citizens now lose their lives and properties to some faceless miscreants on daily basis.

“This sad development is no doubt a wake up call on the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government, particularly to be ruthless in the fight against terrorism in any form in order to restore the peace and sanity of the country so that our people will not be compelled to take the law of justice in their own hands.

“I condole Pa Reuben Fasoranti, his immediate family and the Olakunrin family on this irreparable loss. I pray that the Almighty Olodumare (God) will comfort and uphold the families.”