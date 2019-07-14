Sanwo-Olu names ‘first batch’ of Lagos commissioners, special advisers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday transmitted a list of Commissioner-designates to the House of Assembly for ratification.

The list contained 25 names, who are to assume duty as Commissioners and Special Advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A statement by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Mr Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.

The list, Mr Akosile said, comprised names of technocrats and politicians, who understand the challenges of the state, noting that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos in line with the agenda of his administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

The statement said: “We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the 25 Commissioner and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional callings.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s media aide stated further that the current list is the first batch, saying that consultation was going on with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members.

He further disclosed that the new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity. Quoting Governor Sanwo-Olu, he said Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the State.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” the statement said.

Breaking down the list of nominees, there are 17 men and eight women that will be sworn in as members of the State Executive Council. Also in keeping his promise of millennial’s inclusion, Governor Sanwo-Olu included persons who are in their early and mid-thirties in the list of nominees.

The State House of Assembly is expected to carry out a screening of the nominees to set the machinery of governance in full swing.

Below are names of the nominees:

1. Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

2. Mrs Folashade Adefisayo

3. Mr Akin Abayomi

4. Mr Idris Salako

5. Mr Tunji Bello

6. Mr Gbenga Omotoso

7. Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka

8. Mrs Bolaji Dada

9. Mr Lere Odusote

10. Mr Frederic Oladeinde

11. Mr Gbolahan Lawal

12. Ms Adekemi Ajayi

13. Mr Femi George

14. Mr Wale Ahmed

15. Mr Moyo Onigbanjo

16. Mr Hakeem Fahm

17. Mrs Ajibola Ponnle

18. Mr Aramide Adeyoye

19. Mr Segun Dawodu

20. Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

21. Mr Sam Egube

22. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya

23. Ms Aderemi Adebowale

24. Mr Tunbosun Alake

25. Mr Afolabi Ayantayo

