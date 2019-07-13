Five killed, 14 wounded in Ogun accident

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

Five persons were on Friday night killed, while 14 others seriously injured in a road crash in Odeda axis along the Abeokuta- Ibadan road.

The Route Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed this on Saturday.

She said the crash involved two vehicles: a Mazda bus with registration number (MUS367XU), conveying passengers and an IVECO Truck.

“The people involved were 19 (14 males and five females). The people injured were 14, while the total number of people killed were five,” she said.

She said the suspected cause of the fatal crash was dangereous driving. She added that the truck “crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus and trapped them inside the bus/.

“The injured victims were rescued to FMC, Abeokuta, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at the General Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta Mogue. The obstruction was thereafter cleared off the road to prevent further crashes,” she added.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.