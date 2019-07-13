Five killed, 14 wounded in Ogun accident

Related News

Five persons were on Friday night killed, while 14 others seriously injured in a road crash in Odeda axis along the Abeokuta- Ibadan road.

The Route Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed this on Saturday.

She said the crash involved two vehicles: a Mazda bus with registration number (MUS367XU), conveying passengers and an IVECO Truck.

“The people involved were 19 (14 males and five females). The people injured were 14, while the total number of people killed were five,” she said.

She said the suspected cause of the fatal crash was dangereous driving. She added that the truck “crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus and trapped them inside the bus/.

“The injured victims were rescued to FMC, Abeokuta, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at the General Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta Mogue. The obstruction was thereafter cleared off the road to prevent further crashes,” she added.