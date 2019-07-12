Police ‘secretly’ release woman blamed for man’s death over phone

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force has released a woman popularly called ‘Iya Iyabo’, who is accused of instigating thugs to kill Olamide Omolede, a 22-year-old man who was wrongly accused of stealing mobile phone.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Mr Omolede was killed on Monday and thrown into the lagoon at Badore-Ajah by some hoodlums, led by the woman who wrongly accused him.

The phone was later seen with the son of the woman, who is presently at large.

The body of the deceased was brought out from the river two days after and has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

Arrest and release

The Langbasa Police Division on Wednesday arrested five suspects including the woman who led the thugs to the victim’s house.

They were all detained at the police station.

A source very close to the investigation told PREMIUM TIMES that the community leaders have been able to conspire with police to secretly release the woman.

Our source, who requested not to be named because of fear of attack, also said that the family of the perpetrators threatened community members over the matter.

The police have also refused to grant the victim’s father, Francis Omolede’s request for the preliminary investigation report in respect to the case.

The refusal was ordered by the Divisional Police Officer, Ada Okafor.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said he had no knowledge of the matter until he was briefed by PREMIUM TIMES.

When confronted with evidence, he called back, admitting that the incident indeed occurred and affirmed that four suspects have been arrested.

When asked about the woman who led the thugs, he told our correspondent that she was just a “witness” in the case.

“Four suspects have been arrested and the CP has instructed the homicide section to take over the matter. They are transferring them to Panti today.

Advertisement

“The woman did not participate in the killing, so, you can’t treat her as a suspect. Her son is the suspect. The woman is being used as a witness to help us,” he said.