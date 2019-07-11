Oyo recovers 14 vehicles from Ajimobi’s aides – Official

Related News

The Oyo State Government on Thursday said it had recovered 14 vehicles reportedly taken away by officials in the government of the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Governor Seyi Makinde, through his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, had earlier in June, raised an alarm that many vehicles belonging to the state government had been taken away by the former governor and his aides.

A PREMIUM TIMES exclusive report also confirmed the actions of the previous governor and his aides, as well as the cars they took away.

Mr Makinde, a few days after raising the alarm, issued a two-day ultimatum to the aides of the former governor to return the government’s property.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Thursday that 14 vehicles had so been recovered by the state government from those who served in Mr Ajimobi’s administration.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Mr Makinde, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

Mr Adisa said 13 of the recovered vehicles had been vandalised ”while only one was in good condition”.

He said some of the vehicles were retrieved from mechanics while others were recovered from some residences ”and one abandoned close to Agodi government house.”

Mr Adisa said, “Career officers made phone calls to some officials in custody of government vehicles after their phone numbers were supplied.

“Some of them responded and gave the address of locations where the vehicles were recovered. Some were in the mechanic workshops; others were tracked with a device and recovered.

“Surprisingly too, one was parked and abandoned at a road near Agodi government house where security agents were alerted. They went there to tow it to the government house.

“Thirteen of the recovered vehicles are not working as they had been vandalised one way or the other.

“They completely ran them down for reasons best known to them. The recovered vehicles are still a far cry from those taken away because if just an official made away with 11 vehicles, you could imagine how many vehicles are still in their possession?

“Investigation is still on to ascertain those vehicles bought in the last year and which are still missing. And there is no record of payment for those either purchased or boarded by the said officials. They can be accused of car theft, especially if you are in custody of a vehicle without receipts of purchase.”