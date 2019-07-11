Oyo recovers 14 vehicles from Ajimobi’s aides – Official

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

The Oyo State Government on Thursday said it had recovered 14 vehicles reportedly taken away by officials in the government of the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Governor Seyi Makinde, through his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, had earlier in June, raised an alarm that many vehicles belonging to the state government had been taken away by the former governor and his aides.

A PREMIUM TIMES exclusive report also confirmed the actions of the previous governor and his aides, as well as the cars they took away.

Mr Makinde, a few days after raising the alarm, issued a two-day ultimatum to the aides of the former governor to return the government’s property.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Thursday that 14 vehicles had so been recovered by the state government from those who served in Mr Ajimobi’s administration.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Mr Makinde, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

Mr Adisa said 13 of the recovered vehicles had been vandalised ”while only one was in good condition”.

He said some of the vehicles were retrieved from mechanics while others were recovered from some residences ”and one abandoned close to Agodi government house.”

Mr Adisa said, “Career officers made phone calls to some officials in custody of government vehicles after their phone numbers were supplied.

“Some of them responded and gave the address of locations where the vehicles were recovered. Some were in the mechanic workshops; others were tracked with a device and recovered.

“Surprisingly too, one was parked and abandoned at a road near Agodi government house where security agents were alerted. They went there to tow it to the government house.

“Thirteen of the recovered vehicles are not working as they had been vandalised one way or the other.

“They completely ran them down for reasons best known to them. The recovered vehicles are still a far cry from those taken away because if just an official made away with 11 vehicles, you could imagine how many vehicles are still in their possession?

“Investigation is still on to ascertain those vehicles bought in the last year and which are still missing. And there is no record of payment for those either purchased or boarded by the said officials. They can be accused of car theft, especially if you are in custody of a vehicle without receipts of purchase.”

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.