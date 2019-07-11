Man who accused wife of demanding bribe before sex secures divorce

Court symbol
Court symbol

A mother of four, Risikat Adegboyega, has lost her 16-year-old marriage as an Igando Customary Court in Lagos granted the request of her husband to dissolve the union because she allegedly demands a bribe before sex.

The court president, Adeniyi Koledoye, held on Thursday that since the petitioner insisted on divorce in spite of interventions, the court is left with no option other than to grant his wish.

“The court hereby dissolves the marriage between Pastor Abayomi Adegboyega and Mrs Risikat Adegboyega; you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The custody of the first and third children of the marriage are awarded to the petitioner while that of the second and fourth children are awarded to the respondent, their mother.

“The petitioner must be paying N10, 000 monthly for the feeding of the two children in the woman’s custody and must be responsible for their education and general welfare,” he held.

Mr Koledoye also ordered that the petitioner should pay N200,000 to the woman for her to move on with her life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 48-year-old Mr Adegboyega had sought divorce on grounds that his wife demands `bribe’ from him before sex.

“My wife starves me of sex, she will never allow me to sleep with her unless I give her money or buy her a gift,” he had told the court.

He vowed to kill himself if the court would not dissolve the union which produced four children.

“Risikat should never come near me, I do not want to have anything to do with her again.

“She is irritating me, I will kill myself if the loveless marriage is not dissolved,” he said.

The embittered husband also alleged that his wife cooked his food late and tarnished his image in public.

“My wife wants my ministry to collapse, she defames my character before my members and others; people who want to help me refuse because of what they hear from her,” he said.

He added that his wife fought his church members.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

However, 39-year-old Mrs Adegboyega, denied all the allegations and accused her husband of threatening her life with charms.

“My husband told me that he would use charms to destroy my life; indeed, after few weeks, I was very sick; everywhere my family took me to, they said it was a spiritual attack,” the trader told the court.

She said she never denied her husband sex or cooked his food late.

She also denied fighting her husband or members of his church.

The respondent accused her husband of beating her at the slightest provocation.

She added that he chased her and the children out of her matrimonial home nine months ago, without sending money for their upkeep.

“He is just looking for an excuse to dump me. If he wants to marry another wife, he should go ahead instead of making false allegations against me,” she said.

She prayed the court not to dissolve the union, saying that she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.