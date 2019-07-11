Exam malpractices: Ibadan Polytechnic destroys over 1,000 mobile phones [PHOTOS]

Related News

The Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Wednesday burnt over 1,000 mobile telephones worth millions of naira.

Our correspondent gathered that the mobile telephones were seized from students during various examinations conducted in the institution in the last year.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Thursday that the telephones were seized and subsequently burnt in order to reduce examination malpractices through the use of information and communication technology.

The mobile telephones, with prices ranging from N10,000 and above, include Nokia, Tecno, Samsung, and BlackBerry products, among others.

The burning of the items was supervised by a senior lecturer and the immediate past Deputy Rector of the institution, Bayo Oyeleke.

Others at the event were the : Deputy Registrar of the school, A. O, Ayoade, the Public Relations Officer, Soladoye Adewole, Chief Security Officer, Head of Legal Unit, Ibadan, Ige Akinsola and president of the Student Union Government, Akadiri Bayonle.

Mr Oyeleke, in his address, said the school authority usually warned students against taking mobile telephones to examination halls, but it is surprising that some students do not yield to the warning.

He said this necessitated the action taken by the institution to confiscate the mobile telephones and destroy them.

“Some students still go into the exam hall with their mobile phones, which is against the rules and regulations of the institution.”

Mr Oyeleke insisted that the action of burning the mobile telephones after they were seized, was carried out in order to serve as a deterrent to students of the institution who wish to further indulge in the prohibited act.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, who confirmed the burning to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said the management decided to burn the mobile telephones so that they will not get into the wrong hands.

“Over 1,000 mobile telephones seized in the last one year were burnt yesterday. They were seized during examinations in the last one year. We have been warning our students not to take phones into examination halls,” said Mr Adewole.

“But, it will not be alright if we return them to the owners because we want to ensure sanctity of our examinations in the school. The management decided to burn the mobile telephones, it will be inappropriate if we say that we will return them to the owners. They may fall into wrong hands.

“We have been warning students not to take phones into examination halls. Any student that attempts to cheat using modern technology, like phones, will have the phone seized.

“We want cheating through the use of technology to stop. The exercise was attended by lecturers. Students leaders were there and even members of the press council of the institution were also there.”