Insecurity: Lagos to install CCTV cameras around city

The Lagos State government on Monday announced plans to install CCTV cameras around the city to check insecurity.

The Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said this while addressing participants at an event tagged ‘Conversations on Moral Leadership’.

It is not clear yet when the project will start or how much it will cost.

The event was organised by the Eko Innovation Centre in conjunction with Acumen and African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA).

In his address, Mr. Hamzat who was representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, said his administration recognised the role technology can play in fight crime in fast-growing economies like Nigeria.

He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera systems would be employed as an additional tool in fighting crime in the state.

“We will be installing cameras in different parts of the state,” he said.

“These are cameras that are so sensitive such that if they hear the sound of a gun, they will turn around and capture your identity. You can be assured that if you are a criminal, we will come for you and get you arrested.

“Lagos State does not have enough landmass despite being the most populated. We may not be able to invest more in agriculture because our share of the landmass is about 0.4 percent and one-third of it is even water. Thus, we are focusing on using ICT to drive the smart-city initiative.”

“Technology is the way to go. It is the future and we are committed to leveraging on to deliver the megacity dream,” he said.

On the idea behind the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Acumen, Jacqueline Novogratz, said it was designed in the best interest of young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“We have seen the yearning of young entrepreneurs around the world who want entrepreneurial tools. These businesspersons also want the skill-building and more information about what moral leadership is all about and these reasons informed this gathering.

“There is a need for a mindset shift on the path of investors from sole financial focus to giving opportunities to entrepreneurs.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Eko Innovation Centre (EIC), Victor Afolabi, urged the state government to support and create an enabling environment for start-ups to thrive.

Mr. Afolabi also noted that lack of capital was limiting the capabilities of entrepreneurs to develop innovative technologies in order to solve the problems in the country.

“The only way to create a 21st-century economy is to make sure you are creating the enabling environment for businesses and solution to problems that are driven by innovation and technology,” he said.

Highlighting some of the offerings provided by EIC, Afolabi said entrepreneurs admitted can spend a minimum of 18 months to 3 years learning about tax management, procurement, finance, strategy, and administration.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Board of Directors of African Venture Philanthropy Alliance, Olayemi Cardoso, reiterated the importance of mentoring young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

He said, “We find a way to have mentor young Nigerian entrepreneurs by pairing them up with people who can guide them in the right direction business-wise. We believe that the right mentorship would also go a long way in curbing youth unemployment.

“There is a lot of cross-sectoral work, multi-stakeholder work that can be done towards helping to groom that concept of mentorship and institutionalizing it within our society.”

Participants at the gathering included investors, young entrepreneurs, philanthropists and a cross section of the media.