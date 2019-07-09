Oyo assembly okays dissolution of local councils

Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Inside Oyo)
Governor Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Inside Oyo)

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the dissolution of the councils of the local government and development areas in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde had a few hours after his inauguration, ordered the dissolution of the councils. The ex-chairmen have since gone to court to challenge the decision of the governor.

The chairman of the association of local government chairman of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State, Ayodeji Abass- Alesinloye, had described the sack of the councils as unconstitutional and a violation of a subsisting court order.

“ALGON, Oyo State rejects the unconstitutional act because It is illegal, undemocratic, violation of rule of law and contempt of a subsisting court injunction against any dissolution of the Local Government as ordered by Justice A.A. Aderemi of High Court 2, Ibadan, Oyo State, on May 6, 2019,” Mr Abass-Aleshinloye said.

However, on Tuesday, the state’s lawmakers approved the dissolution of the councils.

This followed a motion of matter of urgent public importance brought by House Majority leader, Sanjo Adedoyin.

Mr Adedoyin in his motion called on his colleagues to approve the dissolution of the state independent electoral commission (OYSIEC).

The House while endorsing the dissolution, described the conduct of elections into the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas by OYSIEC, in May 2018, as unconstitutional.

The house, after deliberating on the matter, okayed the dissolution of the board of OYSIEC, stating that it was in the public interest and preservation of the sanctity of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The House also approved a request by Mr Makinde for the appointment of 10 additional special advisers.

The house also deliberated on the urgent need to arrest the dearth of teachers in public schools in rural areas of the state.

