Striking Lagos Polytechnic workers reject assembly’s recommendations

Related News

The striking workers of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, have rejected the recommendations of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary towards resolving the crisis rocking the institution.

The union said until its demand for the probe of allegations of high-handedness, maladministration and financial recklessness against the Samuel Sogunro-led management of the institution is considered, ”there would be no peace on the campus”.

Mr Sogunro is the rector of the institution.

The polytechnic’s branch of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) made this position known in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its chairman, Semiu Fasasi.

The statement, titled, ‘Rejoinder to the Unions Meeting with House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary,’ commended the house committee for the efforts to restore peace to the institution.

The union, however, said the committee failed to address its demands.

These, it said included the setting up of an investigative panel of enquiry, the reversal of salaries to what was obtainable as at December 2018, and reversal of disengagement of four NASU leaders, among others.

The statement reads in part: “We have information that the Management has directed that striking staff members’ children in the staff school who are unable to pay their children school fees due to the reversal of CONTISS 15 Migration should be sent out and prevented from writing the terminal exam. We shall make the Management explain who is responsible for the bankruptcy of the parents.

“Worthy of note is the wrong impression being created by the Management that it’s only the non-academic staff that are affected by the ‘de-migration’ of salaries. The lecturers are worst affected. Not less than 80 per cent of the lecturers’ population are de-migrated and even demoted including chief lecturers of 10 years standing numbering about 12.

“We are also aware that the management wants to completely ‘remove’ the gates of the Polytechnic, but this will be resisted with passion, the reason we shall remain here 24-hours until our demands are met.”

The Polytechnic has remained shut since January as a result of industrial action embarked on by the workers of the institution over what they described as the wrong implementation of Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS) 15 migration.

Students of the institution, last week, protested at the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, calling on the new administration to intervene in the crisis rocking the school.

The students, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said the continued closure of the institution would jeopardise their future.