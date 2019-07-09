Oyo govt bans illegal fees collection in public schools

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has banned illegal fees in all primary and secondary schools owned by the state government.

The governor had first given the order in his inaugural speech on May 29th, 2019.

The order was confirmed on Tuesday by a circular released by the Head of Service of the state, Amidat Agboola, which was directed to permanent secretaries, and heads of education-related agencies

According to a release by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, Mr Makinde directed that all forms of payment in public schools, primary and secondary, cease with immediate effect.

The circular read in part: “Therefore, collection of fees/levies in all Public Primary and Secondary Schools, including Technical Colleges across the State is hereby prohibited.

“ I am to emphasize that collection of fees under any guise in Public Schools across the State remains illegal and any violator of this directive will be treated as a saboteur; heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive.”

According to the statement, the circular had been made available to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Permanent Secretary (TESCOM); Permanent Secretaries (School Administration); Executive Secretary State Universal Education Board (SUBEB); Executive Secretary Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED); Zonal Inspectors of Education; Local Inspectors of Education as well as all Principals and Headteachers of Public Schools.

