Police launch tech-based interrogation facility

The police in Lagos on Tuesday commissioned a technology-based interrogation facility at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

Muazu Zubairu, the state police commissioner, said the facility would be used for the interrogation of criminal suspects henceforth.

According to Mr Zubairu, the project was supported by well-meaning individuals and organisations to enhance police investigation. He said the facility was donated by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) and European Union.

Yetunde Longe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, in her speech described the occasion as a milestone in the history of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force is witnessing a paradigm shift from the old analogue system to information and communications technology,” she said.

“The facility that was commissioned is a prerequisite in the administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State. According to the Criminal Justice Law, where the suspect wishes to confess to the crime, such confession must be in writing and also electronically recorded on CD. No confession obtained contrary to this will be admitted in evidence.”

Mrs Longe said the facility was provided for the police to embrace world best practices in investigations and assured that it would be used by trained officers of the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department.

She further assured that the facility would be judiciously utilised for the purpose for which it is intended.

In addition to the facility, Mrs Longe said SCIID has created a website to showcase the achievements of the command which would, in turn, improve policing in the state.