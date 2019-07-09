Police launch tech-based interrogation facility

The technology-based interrogation facility at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba

The police in Lagos on Tuesday commissioned a technology-based interrogation facility at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

Muazu Zubairu, the state police commissioner, said the facility would be used for the interrogation of criminal suspects henceforth.

According to Mr Zubairu, the project was supported by well-meaning individuals and organisations to enhance police investigation. He said the facility was donated by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) and European Union.

Yetunde Longe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, in her speech described the occasion as a milestone in the history of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force is witnessing a paradigm shift from the old analogue system to information and communications technology,” she said.

“The facility that was commissioned is a prerequisite in the administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State. According to the Criminal Justice Law, where the suspect wishes to confess to the crime, such confession must be in writing and also electronically recorded on CD. No confession obtained contrary to this will be admitted in evidence.”

Mrs Longe said the facility was provided for the police to embrace world best practices in investigations and assured that it would be used by trained officers of the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department.

She further assured that the facility would be judiciously utilised for the purpose for which it is intended.

The technology-based interrogation facility at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba

In addition to the facility, Mrs Longe said SCIID has created a website to showcase the achievements of the command which would, in turn, improve policing in the state.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.