Customs impounds 42 containers of Tramadol

The Apapa Customs Command in Lagos says it has seized 42 containers of Tramadol being imported from an unnamed country.

Mohammed Abba-Kura, the Customs controller in Apapa, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday said the command had seized 24 containers of various items that contravened import procedures.

“These items include tomato paste, vegetable oil, ladies and girls fashion footwears, Tramadol and other drugs,” said Mr Abba-Kura.

“It also includes armoured glasses without end-user certificate and drilling pipes labelled in foreign language. All the listed items have breached the Federal Government fiscal policy measures for 2018/2019. The duty paid value of these items stands at N418,437,048.

“We have made some arrests before prosecution. Investigation is still ongoing to avoid issues with the people involved.”

Mr Abba-Kura said the agency collected N203 billion as revenue between January and June 2019.

“This represents 54.5 per cent of the annual revenue target of the command,” he said.

“Comparative analysis of the revenue collection of the command between January and June 2018 and 2019 indicates an increase of N26,507,298,510.24.”

