Police rescue 13 kidnap victims in Imo

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Frank Mba, says police have successfully rescued 13 kidnapped victims in Lili forest in Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo State.

Mr Mba said three of the alleged kidnap suspects were killed by police after eight hours gun battle with the police adding that four assault rifles were recovered from the suspects.

The force PPRO, who disclosed this in Owerri on Monday, also paraded 19 suspects allegedly involved in various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and child-trafficking.

He said two other suspects had been arrested on the issue of alleged kidnapping after a follow up investigation.

Among the paraded suspects was Chukwuemeka Eze who, Mr Mba said, allegedly murdered a 27-year-old female, Lillian Ngbawa, who just concluded her NYSC programme in Mgbidi, Oru West council area.

He said Mr Eze allegedly murdered his victim after raping her and dumped her in a forest where she was recovered.

According to the PPRO, Mr Eze took his victim’s smart phone after killing her which he said eventually implicated him.

Mr Mba said the huge breakthrough was possible following the recent “Operation Puff Adder” recently launched by the Inspector-General of Police.

Giving breakdown of the criminals, Mr Mba disclosed that four suspects out of the 19 paraded, were involved in armed robbery, while 12 were involved in kidnapping.

He said one suspect was being held for murder while another one was being held for unlawful procession of firearms and child-trafficking.

(NAN)