Vigilante group arrests suspected kidnappers in Ondo forest

Three herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested in a forest in Irese, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects were picked up during an early morning raid on their camps in the forest by a vigilante group in the area.

It was gathered that the suspects belonged to a gang of kidnappers terrorising the state and demanding huge sums as ransom from their victims.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena, Ondo State, Zakari Abubakar, a Brigadier-General, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said the anti-kidnapping squad of the brigade had already handed over the three suspects to the State Security Services in the state.

Also, the traditional ruler of Irese, the Olurese of Irese, Babatunde Falegan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Mr Falegan said the suspects were brought into his palace where they confessed to being members of a kidnap gang terrorising the state.

“The three kidnappers were brought to my palace by the vigilante groups after they were apprehended during a search in the forest,” he said.

“During interrogation, three of them confessed that they belonged to the gang of kidnappers operating inside the bushes of the state.

“They revealed that they have carried out a series of kidnap mostly in this Ifedore Local Government Area of the state and other parts.

“These herdsmen are scattered in the bushes of the state and they are using the forest for their hideouts.

“We have handed the three of them to the military men for investigation and I still want to urge our people to be security conscious.”

He, however, pleaded with the Ondo government and security agencies to ensure security is beefed up in the local communities.