Oyo Governorship: Tribunal disallows INEC’s witness from testifying

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

The Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday disallowed a subpoenaed witness called by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from testifying in a petition challenging the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the witness was Toyin Ogundipe who was the Oyo State Returning Officer in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal led by Justice Muhammed Sirajo said that INEC ‘s statement of oath and list of witnesses submitted to the tribunal did not include Mr Ogundipe’ name.

Mr Sirajo said that INEC also failed to indicate whether an official or subpoenaed witness would be called to testify in the matter.

“This witness cannot testify for INEC in this matter,” the tribunal ruled.

Earlier, counsel to INEC, Akinlolu Kehinde, had told the tribunal that the subpoenaed witness was an official witness who was not under the control of the commission.

He, however, said that Electoral Act paragraphs 41 to 48 allows the tribunal to use its discretion on the issue and allow the witness to testify.

Mr Kehinde argued that the witness had been the INEC returning officer who was critically involved in the election and urged the tribunal to allow him to testify.

But counsel to Adebayo Adelabu, the APC flagbearer, Afolabi Fashanu, said there should be a granted application before the tribunal can allow a subpoenaed witness to appear before it.

Mr Fashanu said that the discretion to be exercised by the tribunal must be based on an existing law and must be exercised judiciously.

He urged the tribunal to disallow the witness.

NAN reports that the tribunal had taken a break to resume later in the day as at the time of this report.

NAN also reports that Mr Adelabu and his party are challenging the declaration of Mr Makinde, the PDP candidate, as the governor of Oyo State by INEC during the March 9 governorship election.

The other respondents in the matter are INEC and PDP.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.