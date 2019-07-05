Osun Governorship: PDP, APC speak ahead of Supreme Court judgement

Related News

As Nigerians await the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Osun governorship election, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have spoken on their expectations.

The judgement that will determine the legal occupant of the governor’s seat will be determined today.

This newspaper reported that the PDP candidate in the September 22 and 27 elections, Ademola Adeleke, filed a petition at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo to challenge the victory of the governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

Mr Adeleke, who claimed he polled the highest number of votes in the election, has asked the tribunal to cancel the victory of Mr Oyetola and declare him the winner of the election after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Mr Oyetola winner of the supplementary poll.

High hopes

Meanwhile, the two parties expressed optimism in separate telephone interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The PDP chairman in the state, Soji Adagunodo said; “We are highly hopeful. We believe in the rule of law. That is why we went to the tribunal to seek redress. We believe in the Supreme Court that is the highest body that looks at the point of law.

“We believe that what we have presented to the Supreme Court, the result will be given to Senator Ademola Adeleke and the PDP.

“Whatever, the court gives tomorrow is the final and becomes law for the future. The result will be favourable,” he said.

Also, the publicity secretary for Osun APC, Kunle Oyatomi, was quoted as saying; “We are expecting victory tomorrow. We have laid before the Supreme Court justices our very good case, well narrated and presented. It is a very simple thing. Elections held and INEC declared us winner.

“Oyetola is in Abere doing his job and for all it takes, he will remain there by the grace of God.”

The spokesperson added that the election was thorough and “it is not only in Osun that we have this case of inconclusive election. So, to me and from the legal eye view, there is nothing to worry about.”

However, while the PDP chieftain promised that the party will concede defeat if it goes the other way round, the APC publicity secretary said the party is not planning for defeat.

The Election Petition Tribunal in its March 22 ruling declared Mr Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election.

The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22 and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

Meanwhile, on May 9, the five-member panel of the appeal court upheld the victory of Mr Oyetola as Osun State Governor.

The panel led by Jummai Sankey delivered the judgement with three members of the panel agreeing with the lead judgement.

The three other judges in agreement with the lead judgement read by Mrs Sankey are Abubakar Yahaya, Isaiah Akeju, and Bitrus Sanga.

A panel member, George Mbaba, gave a dissenting judgement.