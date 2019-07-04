Three killed as bus plunges into river in Ogun

Related News

Three passengers died, while 11 others were injured on Thursday when a commercial bus they were traveling in plunged into Ososa river along Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu expressway.

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed this in a statement.

He said the bus left with 14 passengers from Ijebu-Ode motor park and was heading to Lagos when the crash occured.

She said the driver of the yellow Mazda bus lost control following a ‘mechanical deficiency’ and the vehicle plunged into the river.

He said the corpses had been deposited at State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while other victims are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“At about 1032HRS on the Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Expressway, a commercial bus plunged into the Ososa River. A total of 14 people comprising five male and nine female adults were involved in the fatal crash,” she said. “The people injured were 11, five males and six females.”

“Three people died in the crash, one male and two females. The lone crash involved a yellow coloured MAZDA E220 commercial bus,” Mrs Okpe added.

The official said efforts are on to remove the bus from the river.