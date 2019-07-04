UPDATED: Two dead, eight injured in Lagos pipeline fire

Related News

At least two people have been killed and eight others injured in a pipeline fire that occurred in the Ijegun/Isheri area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said the fire began from a fuel spillage after security agencies attempted to arrest pipeline vandals in the area.

Residents said they heard repeated explosions around 4 a.m., before the fire erupted.

“We discovered that there were people who vandalised the pipeline,” said Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the LASEMA general manager.

“While they were vandalising it, the security people were trying to arrest them. There was a spillage of fuel, which led to the fire.

“We are able to activate our emergency response unit. We are able to save right now, from the preliminary report, eight lives are receiving treatment. But, it is pathetic to note that we have two casualties.

“We have been able to curtail the fire from spreading. We, therefore, advise the community to remain cool and go about their activities. But, they should be careful in igniting any fire in their house because we have a lot of inflammable things around.”

Witnesses said several of the victims were in a commercial bus in Irede Street, near the fire scene, when the fire, which had spread through the fuel spilled in the gutters, caught up with them.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that several houses were torched by the inferno while more than 12 vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.