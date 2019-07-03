LAUTECH withdraws certificate from graduate who accused lecturer of victimisation

Related News

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of the certificate of a graduate who accused a lecturer of victimising him.

Oluwanisola Akeju graduated from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in the institution in the 2013/2014 academic session.

The spokesperson of the university, Lekan Fadeyi, in a statement e-mailed to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr Akeju refused to appear before several panels raised to investigate his allegations of victimisation by a lecturer in the Department of Pure and Applied Biology.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Akeju had in an online publication, alleged that a lecturer in the institution failed him for six years while in the institution. The university initially denied the claim but later set up panels to investigate it.

In the statement, Mr Fadeyi said Mr Akeju failed to appear to prove his case before the panels the university set up to investigate the matter.

It said the failure of Mr Akeju to substantiate his allegation forced the institution to withdraw his certificate.

The statement added that the university’s Senate approved the sanctions against Mr Akeju.

The sanctions include the suspension of the issuance of academic transcript to him; the immediate invalidation of the statement of results already issued by the university to Mr. Akeju, and that his academic certificate would be withheld until further notice.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get Mr Akeju’s reactions as at the time of filing this report.

Below is the statement by the university:

“Senate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has approved the withdrawal of certificate issued to one Oluwanisola Femi Akeju, a graduate of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, for refusing to appear before several panels raised to investigate his allegations of victimization against an unnamed lecturer in the Department of Pure and Applied Biology of the University.

“The alumnus, who graduated in the 2013/2014 academic session, with Matriculation number 083659, had in a publication of March 15, 2018 on Naijaloaded, an online medium, claimed that a certain lecturer failed him in a particular Biology course for six years.

“All efforts made by different arms of the Institution to enable Mr. Akeju shed more light on the allegations before various investigation panels yielded no fruit as he refused entreaties made to him towards ensuring that he got redress and bring the said lecturer to book.

“Other spurious claims contained in his write-up included that he sat for BIO 101, 102, 104 and 106 and scored grade ‘A’ in all of the courses. Investigation into his academic record however indicated that Oluwanisola Femi Akeju registered for and passed BIO 101 (E), 102 (E), 103 (E) and did not register for BIO 104 in his first year in the University until the second semester of his extra year in 2013/2014 session and passed with ‘E’ grade.

“Bothered by the negative effect of such unfounded allegations on the University’s profile and the fact that he has continued to fail to honour several invitations by the panels set up by the University, the authority has therefore decided that, all rights and privileges extended to Mr. Akeju Oluwanisola Femi as an alumnus of this University stand suspended.

“Other sanctions approved by the University’s senate are that, issuance of academic transcript to him is suspended forthwith; the statement of results issued by the University to Mr. Oluwanisola Femi Akeju be immediately invalidated, and that his academic certificate be withheld until further notice.”