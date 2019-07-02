One killed as suspected rival cult groups lash in Lagos

Related News

Another bloody clash between the Aiye and Eiye Confraternities on Sunday evening in Badagry, Lagos State has left one person dead, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sources said the deceased, simply identified as Kenny, was shot at Ahovikoh Quarters, Sango Iledudu, Badagry at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It was gathered that the father of the boy and members of the cult group immediately took the boy to the Badagry General Hospital for treatment.

“They had to take the boy to an undisclosed hospital for treatment when officials of the hospital requested for a Police Report before commencing treatment.

“They were afraid of reporting at the Police Station because the police believe there is no more cult group in Badagry since a denouncement exercise in 2017 by members.

“But unfortunately, the 25-year-old Kenny died from the gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning in an undisclosed hospital where he was being treated.

“His old mother works as a cleaner with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) in Badagry. It is unfortunate,’’ source said.

Another source said the deceased belonged to the Aiye Confraternity and had actively participated in the killing of one Shefiu on Jan.1, 2019 by the group around the Senior Boys Joint along Soglo Way, Badagry.

The source said after the New Year killing of Shefiu, the Eiye confraternity had visited Kenny’s house and swore that they would revenge his death and deal with him before the end of the year.

“Since then, the rival group had been on his trail until he was shot during a scuffle between suspected rival cultists at a funeral ceremony at Ahovikoh Quarters, Sango Ile-Dudu, Badagry,’’ said the source.

The New Divisional Police Officer in Badagry, Tade Faniyi, told NAN that there was no report of any killing or cult clash on Sunday at the station.

Mr Faniyi, however, promised to investigate the matter.

NAN reports that a bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups left one person dead on New Year Day in Badagry.

Sources said the deceased, simply identified as Shefiu, was shot dead around the Senior Boys Joint along Soglo Way, early on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deceased, who allegedly belonged to the Eiye Confraternity, was shot dead during a scuffle between suspected rival cultists.

(NAN)