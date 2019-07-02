Crack in Oyo political coalition as Lanlehin withdraws over alleged breach of agreement

Related News

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Olufemi Lanlehin, has withdrawn from the coalition that helped Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party to victory at the election in March.

Mr Lanlehin announced his withdrawal in a statement he made available to journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He was one of the major political actors who worked with Mr Makinde to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adelabu. in the 9th March election.

The others were Sharafadeen Alli of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Bolaji Ayorinde of Social Democratic Party (SDP). A few days to the election, they withdrew their candidacy to supported Mr Makinde and made the election a two-horse race.

It was gathered that the politicians reached an agreement on how the various positions and appointments would be shared in the event of Mr Makinde’s election.

Other prominent politicians who worked for Mr Makinde and were part of the agreement were a former Governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja and Monsurat Sunmonu.

But, Mr Lanlehin on Tuesday said he has pulled out of the coalition agreement.

In the statement issued by Lanlehin Media Bureau, he said he was leaving the coalition because Mr Makinde has deviated from the terms of the agreement.

The former senator who represented Oyo South between 2011 and 2015, in the statement entitled “Oyo State Government Coalition: Lanlehin Withdraws,” however, said his party, ADC was at liberty to remain in the coalition.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, did not respond to several calls to his telephone line.

He also did not respond to an SMS seeking his comment on the development.

Here is the full statement:

OYO STATE GOVERNMENT COALITION: LANLEHIN WITHDRAWS

Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (Solan), Oyo State Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) hereby announces forthwith, his personal withdrawal from the coalition he has with Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor;

Recall that Senator Lanlehin, former Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joined forces with other opposition parties’ governorship candidates to back Makinde, and the gubernatorial victory was thereupon resounding;

Lanlehin, who hinged his decision to quit the coalition on what he termed Governor Makinde’s non compliance with the spirit and letters of the terms of the gubernatorial pre-election agreement reached, however maintains that his party, the ADC is at liberty to remain in the coalition, and believes it should, in fact, remain;

Lanlehin, going forward, states that while he remains a committed member of the ADC, he would adopt a “siddon look” posture in the governance of Oyo State and allied matters;

Thank you.

SIGNED

Lanlehin Media Bureau

Ibadan