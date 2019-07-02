12 bodies recovered in Lagos boat mishap, five still missing

Boat Mishap
A Boat Mishap used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: leadership.ng]

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has recovered 12 bodies so far in the latest boat mishap on the Badore-Ijede sea route which occurred on June 29.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the recovery, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that five bodies were, however, yet to be recovered.

He said that LASWA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Ambulance Services, and the Nigeria Police Force had intensified efforts to recover the remaining bodies.

Mr Emmanuel said LASEMA had taken corpses of victims whose family members were not on ground to the mortuary, while those whose families were on ground had been claimed.

The boat mishap occurred mid-sea at about 11.00 p.m. on June 29 on the Badore-Ijede sea route, with only three survivors.

The 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat with a 60″Hp engine, capsized after being hit by severe waves en route Egbin Jetty in Ijede at Ikorodu, near Lagos.

The boat started its journey from a jetty at Badore, near Ajah on the eastern flank of Lagos.

Investigations carried out by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.

Boat accidents are rampant on sea routes in Lagos, Nigeria’s crowded economic hub.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.