Police arrest fake Hennessy, Moet & Chandon producers

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested three suspects for allegedly producing fake drinks in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Sunday that the suspects, who were arrested on June 20, specialised in the production of fave versions of such drinks as Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label among others

Those arrested include Dare Shittu, 29; Shittu Abdulsalam, 19; and Oyenuga Biola, 29.

They were arrested by officers of the State Intelligence Bureau at an illegal factory located at No. 5 Chapel street off Apongbon, Lagos Island.

The police said the officers carried out surveillance after they received information about illegal the production of alcoholic beverages at the address.

“The police recovered large quantity of alcoholic beverages, jerry cans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business,” the official said.

Mr Elkana said the three suspects confessed to the crime, adding that another member of the team, Fatai Shittu, is still at large.

“The police is trailing the suspect and the arrested suspects were charged to court and remanded in prison custody,” Mr Elkana said.