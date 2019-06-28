Oyo State gets ‘first female SSG’

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

She is the first female SSG in the state, an official said.

This was communicated via a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, on Friday.

Mrs Adeosun is the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria.

“We are proud to attract Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”

He said this is in connection with Mr Makinde’s “firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.”

She is a licensed Pharmacist and a Chartered Human Resources Practitioner who obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.

“Mrs Adeosun has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations. She hails from Ile Mato, Oranyan area in Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.”

“The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.”

“She has also held various Lead HR Roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.”

“As an active member of the CIPM, Mrs Adeosun is involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of integrity, excellence, empathy & transformation.”

“The programme is targeted at leaving a leadership legacy in Africa by strengthening capabilities in today’s leaders and building a pipeline of ready future leaders by 2035.”

“Governor Makinde wished Mrs Adeosun the best in her new assignment.

