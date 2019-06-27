Fayemi warns against ‘politicisation’ of Nigeria’s security crisis

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has warned against the politicisation of the security situation of the country, saying solutions were only possible through collaboration.

He also decried the proliferation and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition in the country.

He said measures must be taken to check the menace.

“The current security challenges in the country should not be politicised as the proliferation and possession of unlawful firearms call for increased security measures,” Mr Fayemi said.

The governor spoke on Thursday in Ado Ekiti at the opening of a three-day Federal and States’ Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM) held at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office.

Mr Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, said a collaborative approach by all sectors of the Nigerian population was urgently needed to successfully tackle insecurity.

The governor said the cooperation of all security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders and all citizens was imperative to overcome insecurity and all forms of criminality.

Mr Fayemi said security of lives and property was crucial to the socio-economic development which explained why his administration had taken proactive measures to curtail emerging security challenges.

Some of the measures, according to him, include: donation of two units of Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the state police command; monthly financial assistance to the security agencies in the state and regular meetings of the State Security Council.

Others are inclusion of the informal security outfits in the security architecture of the state; enlistment of the support of traditional rulers in the maintenance of lives and property in their domains and security awareness campaign in the electronic media.

He also listed the establishment of the State Security Trust Fund to enable sustainable funding of crime prevention interventions; creation of an anti-crime outfit code named ‘Operation Keep Ekiti Safe; resuscitation of Peace Corps and resuscitation of the Security Tracking System jettisoned by the immediate past administration.

FSSAM Chairman, Amina Shamaki, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the

federal government was concerned about the security challenges and is working hard to tackle them.

She said the incessant farmers-herders clashes were worrisome. She said part of the strategies to find solutions is the engagement of all stakeholders.

Mrs Shamaki also urged Nigerians “not to be careless about the predictions of the Nigerian Meteorology Agency (NIMET) on the pattern of rainfall because of its implication on security”.

The meeting, which ends on Saturday, is being attended by officers of the Police, State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, among others.