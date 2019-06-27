Awolowo’s daughter laments absence of South-west governors at launch of book on late Premier

Related News

One of the daughters of the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, on Thursday expressed disappointment over the absence of South-west state governors at the launch of a book written in honour of the late sage.

Premium Times gathered that the six governors from the region were duly invited to the event held at the International Conference Centre, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.

The presentation of the book, a Yoruba translation of the autobiography of Mr Awolowo titled ‘AWO’, was organised by Alaroye newspaper, a Yoruba tabloid.

The event was attended by the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji; Onimeko of Imeko, Benjamin Alabi; Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams and Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin; among others,

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, while speaking at the event, said it was unfortunate that only Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, sent his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

“We called this gathering in the name of our father, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I am so delighted to see the Alaafin of Oyo here.

“Awolowo was the Premier of the Western Region which covers eight states of present Nigeria. It is disheartening that only one state governor sent a representative. I don’t know whether the governors do not like Chief Awolowo.

“I encourage Yoruba elders to be visionary and not forsake their visions. Awolowo never forsook his vision for the Yoruba race, and that’s why we’re all benefitting from it.

The guest speaker, Banji Akintoye, a professor, encouraged young Yoruba people to emulate Mr Awolowo and continue with his legacies.

He challenged the people to reject being dominated by people from other regions of Nigeria.

Mr Akintoye said: “We thank Alaroye for this. This is a wakeup call to the Yoruba race so that our nation, the Yoruba nation, will not be brought down by anybody.

“It is enough that we have been submerged in Nigeria as a county. Nevertheless, we should not allow the submergence to destroy us.

“There is an intention by a small group of people to reduce the Yoruba race. It is a deliberate attempt by the few people to destroy the people of Nigeria. The Yoruba people must not permit.

“We must continue with our culture of hospitality, but if anybody or any group threatens our land, we have the strength and power to expunge them from our land, and we will.”

The publisher of the newspaper, Adedayo Alao, told journalists that the event was organised to give the Yoruba people an opportunity to bare their mind to their leaders.

“The security situation is getting worse by the day. Truly, things are happening.

“The public was not invited to the security summit that held on Tuesday. It’s not fair and is not in the interest of the Yoruba people.

“If our people are harsh now, it is because we have been neglected.”

Premium Times made efforts to get the spokespersons of the governors to speak on why their principals did not attend the event.

They did not pick calls or respond to text messages.