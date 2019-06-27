Court remands alleged wife killer in Ekiti

Related News

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Yusuf Mohammed, in prison, over the alleged murder of his wife, Safiat Yakubu, 14.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is being tried for murder, but, his plea was not taken.

The Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Mrs Awosika adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

The prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, earlier told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 16, in Omuo-Ekiti.

Ms Ikebuilo alleged that the accused laid an ambush for the girl and thereafter, cut off her head.

She said the defendant had married the deceased and paid her dowry to her parent, but she refused to live with him.

The prosecutor told the court that the deceased once moved into his house but later packed out, saying the accused suspected her of having extra-marital affairs with another man.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

She said the case file was duplicated and forwarded to office of director of public prosecutions for legal advice.

