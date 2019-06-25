Police confirm kidnap of canteen owner in Oyo community

Related News

The police in Oyo State have confirmed the kidnap of a canteen owner in Ibarapa East local government area of the state.

Some unknown gunmen abducted the victim, Folakemi Olufunmilayo, in Igbo-Ora, a town in the local government area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Tuesday that Mrs Olufunmilayo, who operates ‘Hosanna food canteen,’ located along Igbo-Ora – Abeokuta Road, was kidnapped on Sunday within the premises of her canteen.

The victim was said to have been whisked away at around 10:30 p.m.

The incident reportedly occurred when the kidnappers swooped on the area, a few minutes after she closed for the day’s business.

Sources say the kidnappers announced their arrival with sporadic gunshots.

The victim is yet to be released as at the time of filing this report on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the abduction, insisted that the police patrol teams are on the trail of the abductors.

Mr Fadeyi, in a reply to a PREMIUM TIMES inquiry, said, “A case of abduction: On 23/6/29, one Mrs Folakemi Olufunmilayo ‘F’ Age 50YRS.

“The owner of Hosanna Foods Canteen was abducted within her premises by her regular customer who could be recognised.

“Police patrol teams are on the trail of the hoodlum(s).”