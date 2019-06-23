Another building collapses in Lagos

Lagos state on map
Lagos state on map

A building has collapsed in the densely populated Oshodi area of Lagos.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku.

Owolabi Odufuwa, a witness who passed through the area Sunday afternoon, told PREMIUM TIMES he saw seven people removed from the pile of rubble.

They have been taken to the hospital, the witness said.

Lagos State first responders have arrived at the neighbourhood to cordon off the scene in the aftermath, witnesses said.

A spokesperson for the police in Lagos did not immediately answer or return calls seeking comments.

Buildings around Lagos have long been identified as prone to disasters, especially because many were constructed without due permission from the town planning office.

At least 10 building collapses have been recorded in the state in the last 12 months, including one that killed about 20 people, including schoolchildren, in Lagos Island in March.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.