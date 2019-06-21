Fayose’s ‘stomach infrastructure’ a fraud – Ekiti govt

Related News

The Ekiti State Government has described the much touted stomach infrastructure by the immediate past governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, as a ‘complete fraud’.

It also said that the programme was non-existent at the inauguration of the present administration of Kayode Fayemi, despite the hoopla over it.

Mr Fayose had invented the idea of “stomach infrastructure” to alleviate the sufferings of the poor.

He was, however, accused of making beggars of its citizens and that the programme mocked any ideal social welfare programme.

Mr Fayose also appointed a Special Assistant on Stomach Infrastructure, with an agency to coordinate the programme.

The governor, in implementing the programme, was seen doling out cash or food items to people who were apparently in financial needs.

‘Fraud’

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State governor, Oluyinka Oyebode, said when Mr Fayemi came into office, “there were no traces of any activity or agency connected to stomach infrastructure”.

He told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the project “was a complete fraud”.

He said the new administration had developed a model to restore the core values of the people of Ekiti “in contrast with the way Mr Fayose treated them by making them appear beggarly through paltry handouts”.

Mr Oyebode spoke about the social security programme for the people which include the monthly N5,000 for the aged above 65 years and the funding for Youths in Commercial Agriculture.

“This is more structured. It allows people to be captured and placed in agencies and people and systematically removed from poverty,” he said.

A perusal of the reference page of the Ekiti State 2019 Budget, had listed the Ekiti State Stomach Infrastructure Agency, which was referenced page 226 for capital votes.

However, on the pages listed, no mention of the agency was made and neither were funds voted for it.

Efforts to get Mr Fayose and his aides to respond did not yield results.

There was also no response to the a Whatsapp message sent to Lere Olayinka, who served as the media aide to the former governor.