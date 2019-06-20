How I killed, buried housewife four months after we met on Facebook – Suspect

Related News

A man who claimed to be a pastor has narrated how he killed a 25-year-old housewife for money rituals, four months after they met on Facebook.

The police accused Dotun Okunlade of strangling Bosede Oguntade in Igbo-ora, in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State. He had invited her over from Ilorin in Kwara State.

The suspect narrated to journalists, while he was paraded on Thursday at the state police headquarters in Ibadan, how he met and killed the woman.

“I and the woman had been chatting on Facebook since January this year. I later invited her to Igbo-ora.

“Meanwhile, Mutiu, a friend had already told me about his challenges in life. He told me he was ready for money rituals. So, I decided to use the woman for money for him.

“When the woman later arrived from Ilorin, I went to pick her to Igbo-Ora from Iseyin. On her arrival at my house, on 31st of May, this year, I gave her sleeping drugs after she complained about pains in her body.

“She slept off and I cut off her head and arms. Her head was later burnt to ashes for money rituals.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the ‘pastor’, popularly known as ‘Arole Jesu’, lured Mrs Oguntade from Ilorin to Igbo-Ora with the promise of a solution to her economic and marital problems.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, who led a team of police officers to the location where the victim was buried, said Mr Okunlade removed the head and arms of the victim before burying the remains.

Mr Olukolu told journalists after visiting the location on Thursday that the suspect injected the woman with an overdose of sleeping drugs and subsequently strangled her.

He said the suspect took the head and arms away for rituals before burying the remains in a shallow grave at Ogboja Area of Igbo-Ora.

“Further investigation revealed that parts of her body were allegedly crushed into powdered for rituals to become powerful and rich.

“Two knives used to kill and cut her body parts, a white cloth bag containing substance inside a gourd where the alleged powdered parts were kept and a bottle of Stallion Schnapps were also recovered.”

The police chief advised members of the public against trusting strangers, especially those they met on social media and those who claim to possess supernatural power.