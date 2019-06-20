Alleged suicide: Family of NYSC member accuses police of withholding deceased’s personal items

Related News

The family of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Johnson Onyilo, who allegedly committed suicide in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, has accused officers of the Oyo State Police Command of withholding the deceased’s mobile phone, last note, and mortuary card.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Onyilo, a 2018 Batch B Stream 1 corps member, who, until his death, was serving in Ibadan North West local government area of the state, allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that Mr Onyilo is from Benue State and he graduated from the Department of Accounting at the University of Jos, Plateau State. He was living with his sister, Blessing Onyilo, in Ibadan, and his place of primary assignment was ISON Dugbe, Ibadan.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be known as at the time of filing this report.

The Public Relations Officer of NYSC in the state, Christy Olatoye, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, however, added that the deceased is yet to be buried.

The deceased’s family on Thursday accused police officers from Orita Challenge Division in Ibadan of withholding the deceased’s telephone, the last note he wrote before his death, and his mortuary card.

The elder sister of the deceased, Blessing Onyilo, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said she was surprised that the police officers in charge of the matter are yet to return the said items to the family.

Mrs Onyilo said the family had concluded plans to bury the deceased in Benue State on Friday.

She alleged that the police said that they would not return the items to her because she is still a suspect.

“The police took his phone and what he wrote down. Even the card of the mortuary has not been released by the Policemen handling the matter at Orita Challenge Police station,” she said.

“He is from Benue, and he will be buried in our home town, Okpuku Local government area, Otukpo side. The police said that I am still a suspect and they will not release those things to me.

“It is just the police issue that we have now, because we are planning to bury him tomorrow. Till now, they are yet to release the items, though, one of my brothers have gone to the police station. We are from Opilo village in Okpuku Local Government Area in Benue State.”

However, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the delay in the release of the said items may occur due to the ongoing investigation in the matter.

Mr Fadeyi, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, promised to find out the cause of the delay from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“Sometimes, it is due to investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

“May be they have one or two things they want to find out. I will ask the DPO of the area to know what caused the delay. I will call the DPO and find out.”