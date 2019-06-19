Insecurity: OPC divided over ‘seven-day ultimatum’ to Miyetti Allah

Related News

There is currently disquiet in the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Osun State over an ultimatum given by one of its factions directing Fulani herdsmen living within the state to fish out the “bad eggs” among them.

One of the factional leaders, the ‘OPC Governor’ in Osun State, Leke Akintayo, popularly called Olojongbodu, issued the ultimatum on behalf of the Congress during a peace meeting held with the leaders of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, in Osogbo, on Tuesday.

Mr Akintayo had warned the herdsmen to fish out its members involved in the spate of kidnapping, banditry, and robberies across the region in recent weeks.

He vowed that the OPC was prepared to defend the people of the region against criminal elements.

“We called for this peace meeting to find a lasting solution to the issue of security breakdown such as kidnapping, armed robbery and all sort of criminal activities in the state,” Mr Akintayo said then.

“Over the years, Osun had been adjudged to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria not until recently when the so-called Fulani herders invaded our land and started kidnapping our people.

“It was quite unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements tried to find their way to the state through their collaborators to launch attacks on innocent citizens along some highways and we would not allow them to destroy our state.

“We would use everything within our reach to ensure that those bad eggs among the Fulani herders are flushed out of the state,” he said.

The representatives of the Fulani herders at the meeting pledged to be peaceful and cooperate with the Congress to ensure peace.

Ripples

However, the ‘state coordinator’ of the OPC in Osun, Adedeji Aladesawe, distanced the Congress from the said ultimatum and results of the peace meeting.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Aladesawe said the OPC ”was following certain procedures and that the ultimatum would only scuttle the efforts made so far and will be counter-productive”.

He also denounced the group led by Mr Akintayo, saying they did not represent the interest of the Gani Adams-led group.

Mr Aladesawe said adequate consultation was ongoing and ”that any effort to disrupt the ongoing process is counter-productive”.

“Our leader, Aare Gani Adams, the Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has made concerted efforts consulting with stakeholders, including prominent Yoruba leaders, groups and top police hierarchies on the issue of insecurity in the South-west,” he said.