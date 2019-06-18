Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ibadan

Related News

A middle-aged man whose identity is yet to be known was on Tuesday crushed to death by a truck at the Bashorun-Idi Ape junction in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Witnesses and the police told PREMIUM TIMES the man, who was riding a motorcycle also known as ‘Okada’ was going towards Agodi-Gate axis from Iwo road before he met his untimely death.

Our correspondent however gathered that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ade-Oyo hospital for autopsy.

It was learnt that two motorcycle riders approaching the junction at top speed collided behind a truck, which crushed the victim.

The sources said that it took the intervention of other road users who had stopped at the junction to rescue the other cyclist.

It was gathered that the other road users called the attention of the truck driver to the accident.

The DAF truck with registration number Gombe XB 911 AKK conveying goods was reportedly going to the Bashorun axis of the town.

The truck and the crushed motorcycle were later taken to Testing Ground Police State, on the Iwo-Road axis.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident said the corpse had been deposited at the Ade-Oyo hospital for autopsy.

Mr Fadeyi, in a telephone interview, said that the deceased was on top speed before he rammed into the truck.

“What I heard is that an Okada man (motorcyclist) was on top speed. The speed was much. He rammed into the truck from behind. It is only one person that died.

“According to the report I saw, it was the Okada man who ‘entered’ the truck from behind. He was crushed to death.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ade-Oyo hospital for autopsy.”