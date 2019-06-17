Ogun communities protest ‘invasion of land grabbers’

Related News

Six communities in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Monday embarked on a protest over an alleged invasion of their communities by land grabbers.

The protesting communities include Ewu Oje, Ewu Lisa, Ewu Losi, Dodogiri, Amiteku and Kaniyi.

The indigenes stormed the governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, carrying various placards indicating their anger.

The secretary of one of the communities, Lanre Dada, told journalists that the land grabbers led by one ‘Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina’, popularly called Sir K Oluwo, ”have been destroying their farm produce and encroaching on their lands since 2014.”

He said the ring leader of the land speculators, in connivance with one Tunde Ojelabi, popularly called Mania, and other hoodlums have been invading their villages with dangerous weapons.

The scribe also said a woman died during one of the attacks launched by the land grabbers died while trying to escape.

He added that the communities had written many letters to police formations in the state, but none had yielded any result.

”The land grabbers are now in the heavy occupation of the entire land of the six communities, having invaded and sent packing all the land owners, farmers, villagers thereby depriving them of the ownership of their properties and inheritance. Governor Dapo Abiodun should please help us and deliver us from this notorious land grabbers.”

Similarly, another community leader, Michael Adesonubi, said the communities through their lawyer, Wale Ayodele, petitioned an official of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit at the Force headquarters, Abuja on the matter who then invited them.

The retired army captain said they went to Abuja three times but all to no avail. He said during their fourth visit, ”they were kidnapped but released 13 days later after paying a ransom.”

He said the ‘leader’ of the land grabbing syndicate ”has police and military men on his payroll”.

But when contacted on the allegations of police complicity, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this was untrue. He said ”the police authorities have nothing to do with land grabbing, hence, no basis to shield landgrabbers”.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Salisu Shuaib, who addressed the protesters, appealed to them to exercise patience.

He said the governor would look into the matter, adding that ”there is already an existing anti-land grabbing law in the state.”

He maintained that the government would implement the law.

“Ogun state is not a Banana Island (Republic) or haven for criminals. The attack on you is an attack on the government. Your security and protection of your farmlands are of utmost importance to the government. Be patient, don’t take laws into your hands. The government will immediately call security agencies into action.”