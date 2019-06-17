Osun court remands 23 alleged cultists in prison

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Monday remanded 23 alleged members of the Eiye and Aiye Confraternities in Ilesa Prison for alleged breach of public peace and possession of Indian hemp.

The defendants include Abidemi Rapheal, 35; Omotosho Sunday, 21; Fatai Adeyemi, 35; Lekan Kolapo, 19; Ajetunmobi Jamiu, 18; Saqiq Adebayo 19; Ayodele Tosin, 29, Oke Gbenga, 25; Balogun Ayodeji, 18 and Ogunsile Lekan, 18.

Others are Lateef Quadri ,18; Pele Kehinde ,42; Olaoye Kayode ,24; Ajibade Tosinloba,18; Taofeeq Lamidi, 35; Saheed Adedeji,34; Wasiu Adeniyi ,27; Rasak Fadulilah,23; Oderinwale Kabiru,30; Nweke Emmanuel,21; Agbom Sunday, 22; Sefiu Muhammed,22; and Wasiu Oyedeji ,22.

The Chief Magistrate, Rofiat Olayemi, had ordered that the defendants be kept behind bars pending the filing of a formal bail application.

The Prosecutor, John Idoko, an assistant superintendent of police, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 13 at 8:30 p.m in Osogbo.

Idoko said the defendants conspired among themselves to cause a breach of the peace while being in possession of Indian hemp.

He said the situation led to many innocent citizens scampering for safety because of the unlawful act carried out by the alleged cult members.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 430 (a)(b), 249(d), 516(1)A, and 64 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the four- count charge preferred against them.

The Lead Defence Counsel, Teju Kolawole, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, however, overruled the oral bail application and ordered for a formal bail application.

She adjourned the case till June 25.

(NAN)

